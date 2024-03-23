KKR Predicted Playing XI and Impact Subs vs SRH for Match 3 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 3 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, Kolkata need to get their act together in IPL 2024. They also need to improve their home form, which was disappointing in the previous campaign.

There are a few combinations the Knight Riders could put out on Saturday. Thwre isn't much of an indication regarding which one they will prefer. Nevertheless, we try to reason things out.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Here's KKR's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for their IPL 2024 clash against SRH:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) and Venkatesh Iyer

Expand Tweet

There are reports that Phil Salt was in excellent form during the pre-season practice games, but if it's a slow pitch that offers turn, Rahmanullah Gurbaz might just be a better bet. This is a call that could go either way, though.

Venkatesh Iyer is expected to be the other opener. The all-rounder has been a tad inconsistent and barely bowls anymore, but he's still a matchwinner on his day. He could even be subbed out for a bowler if the side bat first.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Expand Tweet

Picking KKR's middle order is a fairly straightforward task.

Shreyas Iyer has been adjudged fit for IPL 2024 despite an injury scare ahead of the tournament. He should slot in at No. 3, and how he deals with the new bouncer rules will be something to watch out for.

Nitish Rana has had his issues with hard lengths as well, but he seemed better placed to tackle them last year. The left-hander will need to have a prolific campaign at an excellent strike rate if he's to earn another India call-up.

IPL cult hero Rinku Singh and two-time MVP Andre Russell will also be part of the KKR middle order. The short boundaries of the Eden Gardens ahould be no match for them if he gets going.

Manish Pandey is a contender to lengthen the batting, but the Knight Riders might want an additional bowling option in Ramandeep Singh. However, this spot in the KKR side is far from certain, and there are many routes they could take depending on the conditions.

Lower Order: Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

Expand Tweet

Kolkata are likely to field all three of their spinners - Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma - at the Eden Gardens. Partnering them will be the most expensive signing in IPL auction history, Mitchell Starc.

Of course, KKR need at least one other frontline pacer in the side, and there are many players they could turn to. Sakib Hussain is a talented X-factor player, while Chetan Sakariya, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana have IPL experience while offering varying skillsets.

It's difficult to see who KKR will pick, but Rana's extra pace and bounce could tilt the scales in his favor.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Other impact sub candidates: Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy