KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 39 of IPL 2025 ft. Andre Russell & Venkatesh Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 39 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21. The three-time champions have made an inconsistent start to this edition of the tournament.

KKR are currently outside the top half of the points table, with three wins from seven matches. Their net run rate is healthy, though, and a win against the table-toppers will go a long way in the Knight Riders being able to mount a serious challenge for the playoff spots.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 39 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock has been woefully out of form, with only one notable contribution in the competition so far. The left-hander could be replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who hits spin well even if his recent form has been patchy.

In fact, with KKR having at least a couple of opening options in the middle order, there are a number of overseas players who can step in for De Kock. However, given the experience and the quality of the South African, Kolkata might want to give him a slightly longer rope.

While he hasn't been able to replicate his exploits from last season, Sunil Narine has done fairly well. He should retain his place in the side.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been in stellar form and will be key against GT's pacers in the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh haven't been anywhere close to their best in IPL 2025, but they should be persisted with.

In the previous game, KKR brought in Anrich Nortje for Moeen Ali, and the fast bowler seemed to be fit and firing. However, Moeen has done well at the Eden Gardens and the Titans should have at least three left-handers in their top seven. The hosts could go spin-heavy once again.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Vaibhav Arora have been central to KKR's plans in IPL 2025 so far. They will be key on Monday.

Impact Player Options - Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been used as a batting impact player throughout IPL 2025 and should be subbed in if KKR chase.

With De Kock being out of form, the Knight Riders might be willing to try out a domestic option in Luvnith Sisodia. While he won't be an impact player, given that he keeps wickets, he could be on the subs list and in real contention to feature.

