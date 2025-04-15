KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 31 of IPL 2025 ft. Moeen Ali & Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 31 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. The three-time IPL champions will look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time in this year's competition.

Ad

Kolkata are on the back of a thumping win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They have no real reason to play around with their combination, although they have shuffled between Moeen Ali and an additional fast bowler throughout the tournament so far.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 31 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Sunil Narine

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Quinton de Kock really hasn't gotten going in IPL 2025 barring one half-century that fetched him the Player of the Match award. Up against Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, the South African will back himself to get back among the runs.

Ad

Sunil Narine, fresh off a Player of the Match display against CSK, will be keen on continuing in the same vein.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

KKR's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh have featured in all of the team's clashes in IPL 2025 so far.

Ad

Moeen Ali has done with the ball whenever called upon, but whether he will be able to make an impact in Mullanpur is up for debate. Spencer Johnson hasn't been in great form, though, while Anrich Nortje's fitness status is still unclear. So Moeen could be retained to take on the likes of Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

India v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 - Source: Getty

KKR aren't expected to make any changes to their frontline bowlers. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana will man the pace attack alongside Russell, while Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the spin unit.

Ad

Impact Player Options - Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Chetan Sakariya

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been KKR's go-to impact player in IPL 2025 so far, and the same is expected to continue on Tuesday.

If KKR want to give themselves an additional pace-bowling option, they could start with Raghuvanshi on the bench even if they bat first and potentially bring in Chetan Sakariya in the second innings. However, this isn't an approach they've taken so far in the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More