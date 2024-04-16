KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 31 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 31 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

With four wins in five matches, the Knight Riders are sitting pretty in second place. They are in the middle of a long home run and will want to put forth the best version of themselves against the table-toppers.

With the team in good form, changes might not be forthcoming.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Here's KKR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 31 of IPL 2024 against RR.

Openers: Phil Salt (wk) and Sunil Narine

Phil Salt and Sunil Narine have been central figures in KKR's success this year. Both players have chipped in with sizzling knocks, and RR will know that they will need to separate the opening stand early.

Middle order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh

Nitish Rana has been pictured in KKR's last few training sessions, but the franchise are yet to provide an official fitness update. If he is available, he could replace either Venkatesh Iyer or Ramandeep Singh in the middle order. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is another candidate, but the youngster hasn't fared too badly in IPLL 2024.

Shreyas Iyer hasn't looked too fluent in the middle, but he could come into his own as the tournament wears on. He doesn't need to bat at a rapid strike rate all the time, with names like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh present to do that job for the side.

Lower order: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR's bowling attack is expected to wear a similar look.

Harshit Rana returned to the fold in the last game and produced an important spell, even though he ended without any wickets to his name. Along with Vaibhav Arora and Mitchell Starc, Harshit is part of a decent pace unit.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Narine have been the Knight Riders' key spinners, with Suyash Sharma finding it tough to get a look-in. That might be the case on Tuesday as well, with RR having some good players of spin in their side.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Manish Pandey, Suyash Sharma, Ramandeep Singh.

