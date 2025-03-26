KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 6 of IPL 2025 ft. Rinku Singh & Quinton de Kock

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 6 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, March 26. The encounter will be contested at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

The three-time IPL champions fell to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener at the Eden Gardens. While they will want to get back to winning ways soon, they might not have too much scope for changes to the side so early in the tournament.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

On that note, here is KKR's predicted playing XI, along with a couple of impact player options, for Match 6 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk) and Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock couldn't make an impact against RCB as Josh Hazlewood harried him before sending him back cheaply. Sunil Narine, meanwhile, looked slightly out of sorts. The duo will want to make the most of RR's weak powerplay bowling.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

KKR used Angkrish Raghuvanshi as an impact player last game, subbing him out to bring in an extra bowling option. The youngster could be left out of the starting XI if they bowl first.

The rest of the Knight Riders middle order will wear a similar look. While Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh will seek form after their failures in the last game, Ajinkya Rahane will want to continue in the same vein.

Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh, who adds tons of depth, power hitting and finishing ability, are primed to retain their places as well.

Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora had an expensive outing in the last game as he didn't hit the right areas. However, KKR usually keep faith in their players, and the swing bowler could have a big role to play in the powerplay.

Spencer Johnson went for a few runs as well, and Kolkata might be tempted to bring in Anrich Nortje. But making a change after just one game is never a great idea, especially when dealing with players of the Aussie's caliber.

Impact Player Options - Angkrish Raghuvanshi

As mentioned earlier, Raghuvanshi is likely to feature, having played a cameo in the previous game.

If KKR want other names, they could turn towards the likes of Anukul Roy and Chetan Sakariya. But that seems unlikely.

