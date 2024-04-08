KKR Predicted Playing XI and Impact Subs vs CSK for Match 22 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up to lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 22 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.

The Knight Riders are flying high in the tournament, with three wins in as many games. If they manage to beat the Men in Yellow at Chepauk, they could move to the very top of the standings owing to their net run rate advantage over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Here's KKR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 22 of IPL 2024 against CSK.

Openers: Phil Salt (wk) and Sunil Narine

KKR's opening combination has bossed the powerplay in IPL 2024. Sunil Narine has been destruction personified in the last two matches, forcing even the aggressive Phil Salt to take a backseat. The duo will want to keep their fantastic form going.

Middle order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh

Nitish Rana posted on social media that he can't wait to get back onto the field, but unless KKR are willing to sacrifice Ramandeep Singh, they might not have a spot in the side for the left-hander. Moreover, without any clarity on whether Rana is fit, he could continue to miss out.

Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi could rotate in the upper half of the middle order, depending upon the situation. Raghuvanshi, who made his maiden IPL fifty in the last game, will be one to keep an eye on.

The power-packed trio of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep could round off KKR's middle order.

Lower order: Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

Harshit Rana suffered a shoulder injury in the last game, and he might not make the grade for the CSK clash. It's not a major cause of worry for KKR, though, since Vaibhav Arora made his IPL 2024 debut and picked up three wickets.

Harshit's absence might also give Suyash Sharma another chance to impress. The leg-spinner is a dangerous bowler who hasn't been given a good run of games this year.

Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy will be the other key cogs in the bowling attack. Anukul Roy is unlikely to feature, given the number of left-handers in the CSK batting unit.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, and Manish Pandey.