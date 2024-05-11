KKR Predicted Playing XI vs MI for Match 60 of IPL 2024

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 60 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. Shreyas Iyer and company are sitting pretty atop the standings and only recently defeated the five-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their most recent game, the Knight Riders walloped the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs at the Ekana Stadium. They are level on points with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a better net run rate and could take a massive step towards sealing a top-two finish with a win at home.

KKR's squad for IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

On that note, here's KKR's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 60 of IPL 2024 against MI.

Openers: Phil Salt (wk) and Sunil Narine

KKR's openers have been key to their success in IPL 2024, even if they didn't set the stadium on fire during the reverse fixture. While Phil Salt has an excellent record at the Eden Gardens, Sunil Narine is in contention for both the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap.

Middle order: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer have made important contributions lately, adding weight to a middle order that was already doing well.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is expected to be picked ahead of Nitish Rana once again, with the likes of Ramandeep Singh and Andre Russell adding power and finishing ability.

Rinku Singh hasn't yet made a mark in IPL 2024, and the maverick southpaw will be keen on showing his adoring home fans what he can do.

Lower order: Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mitchell Starc picked up four wickets during the last KKR vs MI game to somewhat turn his miserable campaign around. He will have Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora for company in the pace attack.

Varun Chakaravarthy is KKR's leading wicket-taker this season and will have a key role to play against a side that has been susceptible to spin.

KKR's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Other impact sub candidates: Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Manish Pandey, Suyash Sharma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback