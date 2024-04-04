KKR's 5 biggest wins by runs in IPL history

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders have started the 2024 season on a grand note.

With wins in all three games, the Knight Riders are the table-toppers with a terrific net run-rate of +2.518. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, KKR have a balanced line-up and are poised for a deep run in the tournament.

Over the years, the Kolkata-based franchise has dominated the opposition and impressed onlookers with their performances. Let's check out five such occasions, when the Knight Riders have secured victory by huge margin of runs in IPL history.

#5 81 runs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

In the ninth game of the previous season, the Kolkata Knight Riders clashed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Riding on contributions from Shardul Thakur (68) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57), KKR posted 204 on the board.

Thereafter, Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and Suyash Sharma (3/30) were sensational to secure 81-run victory for the Knight Riders.

#4 82 runs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2017

This exciting encounter took place in 2017, when two sides met in Eden Gardens. Batting first, the home team had a fine 48-run stand; however, the batting line-up fell like nine pins to get bundled out for 131. Sunil Narine top-scored for KKR with 34, while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets for the visitors.

Although the score wasn't enough, the KKR pacers had other ideas. They bowled out RCB for their lowest-ever total of 49, with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme scalped three wickets each for the team.

#3 86 runs vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021

In the 54th game of the IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders clashed against Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, KKR started off well with Shubman Gill (56) and Venkatesh Iyer (38). The other batters chipped in with their contributions to help KKR post 171 on the board.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals were all-out for a meager 85, while Rahul Tewatia scored 44. Shivam Mavi (4/21) and Lockie Ferguson (3/18) starred with the ball to secure 86-run victory for KKR.

#2 106 runs vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

The ongoing season witnessed KKR registering their second-highest victory by runs (106) against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Sunil Narine (85 off 39) was terrific to provide a scintillating start to the Knight Riders. He got able support from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27) and Andre Russell (41 off 19), which paved the way for KKR to post a mammoth total of 272 on the board.

Although, Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54) scored half-centuries, the other batters could not be potent enough with their performances. As a result, DC were all-out for 166, and lost the game by 106 runs.

#1 140 runs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2008

The inagural game of the IPL saw Kolkata Knight Riders locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Kiwi batter, Brendon McCullum was sensational with his performance, slamming 158* off 73 balls, with 10 fours and 13 sixes.

Thereafter, a superb bowling effort, led by Ajit Agarkar (3/25) powered KKR to a bundle out RCB for 82, and win the game by 140 runs.