KKR sign Cariappa, Ashwin opens up on his white-ball omission and more - Cricket News Today, 17th March 2019

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
134   //    17 Mar 2019, 17:36 IST

Enter caption

Welcome to Cricket News Today - a one-stop destination for all the significant developments from the world of cricket in each day.

South Africa completed a 5-0 drubbing against a hapless Sri Lankan side as they won by 41 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method after a floodlight failure interrupted their chase of 226. Meanwhile, the only Test between Afghanistan and Ireland is very nicely poised but Afghanistan are ahead as they need 118 runs to win their first-ever Test match. Ireland have fought well to make a comeback and have a chance of creating some problems.

Steve Smith and David Warner joined the Australian for a camp in the UAE ahead of their series against Pakistan. Although the duo is not a part of the squad, it was about getting used to the new team culture and atmospheres as their bans are coming to an end. The Bangladesh players also returned home after the tragic incident in Christchurch.

Here is all the top news that made headlines in the cricketing world today.

I’m no slouch in white-ball cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin

Image result for Iâm no slouch in white-ball cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin



Ravichandran Ashwin last played a limited-overs fixture for India back in July 2017 in the Caribbean. Since then he hasn’t been considered and has been out of India’s white-ball scheme of things.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner hit back saying that it’s a perception that he can’t perform in limited-overs cricket and he is ‘no slouch’. “I don't know, it is a perception. I am no slouch. In the white ball format, my records are not bad like what it is perceived to be. It is out of a perception that wrist spinners are required in modern one day cricket that I am sitting out,” Ashwin was quoted saying.

Ashwin will lead the Kings XI Punjab for the second season in a row. The Punjab side kickstart their campaign on 25th March against Rajasthan Royals.

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
A Cricket Geek!
