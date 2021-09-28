KKR vs DC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 41 of IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to cement their place in the Top 2 of the IPL 2021 standings today when they clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Delhi-based franchise have 16 points to their name from 10 matches. Meanwhile, KKR have earned eight points from the same number of games.

KKR started their IPL 2021 UAE leg with back-to-back wins against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. However, they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, DC have beaten the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals so far in the Indian Premier League 2021's second phase.

The momentum is in DC's favor, and the Rishabh Pant-led outfit will also have confidence on their side as they defeated KKR earlier this year.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Ahead of their reverse IPL 2021 fixture, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL history.

KKR vs DC head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a slender lead of 14-13 in the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. DC will try to level the scores in Sharjah today.

When the two teams crossed paths in Sharjah last year, DC beat KKR by 18 runs. Overall, the head-to-head record between DC and KKR in the UAE favors Delhi 2-1.

KKR vs DC: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 41 of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Give us a 🔥 if you can't wait to see this same record-breaking form of our DC bowlers against KKR in Sharjah 😎



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #KKRvDC W̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶h̶a̶p̶p̶e̶n̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶A̶b̶u̶ ̶D̶h̶a̶b̶i̶,̶ ̶s̶t̶a̶y̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶A̶b̶u̶ ̶D̶h̶a̶b̶i̶Give us a 🔥 if you can't wait to see this same record-breaking form of our DC bowlers against KKR in Sharjah 😎 W̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶h̶a̶p̶p̶e̶n̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶A̶b̶u̶ ̶D̶h̶a̶b̶i̶,̶ ̶s̶t̶a̶y̶s̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶A̶b̶u̶ ̶D̶h̶a̶b̶i̶



Give us a 🔥 if you can't wait to see this same record-breaking form of our DC bowlers against KKR in Sharjah 😎



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #KKRvDC https://t.co/n6gwXlSn20

Shreyas Iyer has amassed 425 runs against KKR in the IPL, the most by any current DC batter. His highest score against Kolkata is 93*.

Nitish Rana has aggregated 233 runs for Kolkata in matches against Delhi. The southpaw's best score versus DC is 81.

Also Read

Sunil Narine has accounted for 20 wickets in KKR vs DC matches. The mystery spinner has been in good touch in the IPL 2021 UAE leg so far.

Amit Mishra has scalped 12 wickets while donning the DC jersey against KKR. It will be interesting to see if he gets to play today.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar