KKR vs DC, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 19

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 19 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the day game of the double-header. Despite finding themselves in tricky situations in recent matches, Kolkata are on top of the points table. They have won three of their four matches so far.

In contrast, Delhi’s IPL 2022 campaign has gone a bit off-track after a bright start against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They have succumbed to defeat in their last two matches, coming up with rather underwhelming performances. DC will have to plug a few leaks against Kolkata.

In their last match, Kolkata got the better of Mumbai by five wickets. It needed a terrific batting effort from Pat Cummins (56* off 15) to lift the side after a poor start. There was no such luck for Delhi as they were below par with the bat against LSG and did not produce anything exceptional with the ball either. Rishabh Pant’s tactics as captain will also be under the scanner.

Today's IPL toss result

Kolkata have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining his decision, skipper Shreyas Iyer said:

“When I came in and touched the surface, it was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better.”

Kolkata are going into the IPL 2022 match with an unchanged squad. DC have made one change to their team, with Khaleel Ahmed coming back for Anrich Nortje.

KKR vs DC - Today's Match Playing 11s

KKR playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Today IPL match player list

KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

KKR vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sai Krishna