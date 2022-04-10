×
KKR vs DC memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Delhi Capitals beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the match that took place earlier today (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Apr 10, 2022 11:20 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) snapped their two-match losing streak in IPL 2022 with a 44-run victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Kuldeep Yadav was the game-changer for DC. The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up a four-wicket haul against his former franchise to power his new team to their second win of the season.

Chasing 216 runs to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders lost wickets at regular intervals. Captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a 50, but the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer and Sam Billings could not score big.

Last match's hero Pat Cummins failed to get going as well. Yadav dismissed him on the third ball of his innings. Andre Russell was in the middle till the last over, but his 21-ball 24 was not enough for Kolkata Knight Riders to avoid a big loss at the Brabourne Stadium.

Earlier in the afternoon, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner got Delhi Capitals off to a flying start with a 93-run opening stand. IPL 2022 Purple Cap holder Umesh Yadav failed to trouble the DC openers in the powerplay.

Both Shaw and Warner recorded half-centuries to lay the platform for the finishers. Captain Rishabh Pant promoted himself to No. 3 and played an impressive knock of 27 runs from 14 deliveries.

Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav were dismissed cheaply, but a 51-run sixth-wicket stand between Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel guided Delhi Capitals to 215/5 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders with figures of 2/21 in four overs.

KKR vs DC IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Here are the top 10 memes from the match:

Yuzvendra Chahal after watching kuldeep performance -:#KKRvsDC https://t.co/y0FSiymOrB
Kuldeep demolishing KKR https://t.co/Bh4MEnNPRq
Kuldeep to KKR: #IPL2022 https://t.co/6z7jlzvF2F
@WasimJaffer14 @imkuldeep18 Pant to kuldeep Yadav before start of this season https://t.co/tBMi8jz9dJ
Kuldeep Yadav supremacy#IPL2022 #KKRvsDC https://t.co/m6uLDMEZoH
KKR need Jethalal to win this match. #KKRvsDC https://t.co/vXKwgA4N2n
Khaleel Ahmed what a spell🔥#KKRvsDC #KKRvDC #DCvKKR https://t.co/uEJIyrf6qA

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
