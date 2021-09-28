KKR vs DC Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

Two in-form teams in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), face off in Match 41 in Sharjah on September 28.

KKR have played three games in the second phase of IPL 2021 so far and are currently placed fourth with four wins from 10 games. After beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, the two-time champions fell to the Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller.

Meanwhile, DC have arguably played lesser opposition in the UAE and are placed second with eight wins from 10 games. They are behind the Super Kings on net run rate, but are closing down the Men in Yellow following wins over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.

Four teams currently have four wins from 10 games, and KKR desperately need a win against DC to not fall behind in the race for the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, DC could go to the top of the table with a win and effectively seal a top-two slot.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 ended in favor of DC, who won by seven wickets in a chase of 155. To make matters worse for KKR, their highest run-scorer from that game, Andre Russell, is expected to endure a spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious-looking injury in the previous game.

IPL 2021: KKR in search of tournament-defining win against in-form DC

DC have been led admirably by Rishabh Pant in IPL 2021

Can Russell recover in time for the DC clash? There's been no news on his fitness in the last day, but KKR mentor David Hussey revealed that the star all-rounder heard a "pop" in his leg while fielding in the previous game. The phrasing doesn't augur well for KKR, whose team balance could be thrown into disarray without Russell.

Playing as the third pacer alongside Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna, Russell has been KKR's key man in the middle overs and at the death. His destructive batting, while not something we have seen too often over the last one and a half IPL seasons, is a major matchwinning aspect that cannot be replaced.

KKR might look to either Ben Cutting or Shakib Al Hasan to fill the void potentially created by Russell, but it won't be easy. The batting and bowling units are tied together by him and Sunil Narine, and Eoin Morgan might have to make a series of tactical changes.

Meanwhile, DC have a settled lineup. They have an overseas all-rounder injury concern of their own, with Marcus Stoinis missing the previous game. Lalit Yadav, who registered his career-best figures in the IPL against KKR earlier this year, should keep his place in the side.

DC have many bases covered and have been the team to beat in IPL 2021, although Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan haven't really fired in the UAE leg so far. If the opening combination can get going, the explosive middle order consisting of the in-form Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer can perfectly counter the KKR spinners.

DC's bowling attack has also been exceptional this year, with all five frontline bowlers coming up with telling contributions. Anrich Nortje has been a particular standout, with Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan supporting him well in the pace department.

Without Russell, it's tough to see KKR seriously challenging DC. If the in-form KKR top-order batsmen can get through the first phase of the innings unscathed, they could accelerate at the death even without their talisman. But otherwise, they might find themselves restricted to a distinctly subpar score.

While this is a tough one to call given how well KKR have performed in the UAE, a few key DC players are due matchwinning performances. Last year's finalists should be able to keep their perfect record in the second phase intact.

Prediction: DC to win Match 41 of IPL 2021

