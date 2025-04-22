Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday, April 21, in match number 39 of IPL 2025. The Gujarat-based side secured a clinical 39-run victory in the encounter.

After being asked to bat first, GT were off to a fantastic start as openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan hit half-centuries. While Sudharsan departed after a 52-run knock in 36 balls, Gill went on to score 90 runs off 55 deliveries.

Keeper-batter Jos Buttler also played an impactful innings, remaining unbeaten on 41 from 23 balls as the visiting team registered 198/3 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Andre Russell picked up one wicket each for KKR.

The home side's run chase began on a shaky note, with opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz back to the hut in the very first over. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a fine fifty, scoring 50 runs in 36 balls.

However, the remaining batters failed to make a significant impact and Kolkata ultimately finished at 159/8 after 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan were the top bowlers for Gujarat in the clash, taking two scalps apiece.

GT became the first team in IPL 2025 to reach 12 points. With six wins from eight outings, they are currently placed at the top of the table. KKR, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot after winning just three out of their first eight games.

Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spectacular batting performance. Here's a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Rinku Singh takes stunning diving catch to deny GT captain Shubman Gill a ton

Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved century, losing his wicket at the score of 90. He was dismissed by pacer Vaibhav Arora in the 18th over of the innings.

The Gujarat skipper whipped the ball towards the leg side, but didn't get enough elevation. Rinku Singh did a splendid job at deep mid-wicket to end the knock. He dived forward and completed a wonderful catch. Here's a video of the dismissal:

#2 Washington Sundar outsmarts Ajinkya Rahane with a wide delivery

Ajinkya Rahane gave Kolkata some hope with his batting exploits in the run chase. However, spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar put Gujarat in a commanding position by removing the Kolkata captain in the 13th over.

Sundar anticipated Rahane stepping out of the crease and dished out a wide delivery outside the off-stump. Rahane was undone by the line and was stumped by Jos Buttler.

Here's a video of the stumping:

#3 Prasidh Krishna takes quick reflex catch off his own bowling

Prasidh Krishna took a spectacular catch off his own bowling to dismiss Ramandeep Singh caught and bowled. The dismissal came in the 17th over of the run chase.

Ramandeep hit a length delivery straight back at the bowler. He seemed to have a good connection as the ball was traveling quickly, but Prasidh plucked out a great reflex catch.

You can watch the clip below:

