KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history, and IPL records

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action today when they play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After a decent start to their campaign, KKR struggled and lost four consecutive games. However, they returned to winning ways after a comprehensive victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous outing.

GT, meanwhile, have been in great form, having won three of their last four matches.

Before the game between KKR and GT, here's a look at the history of the pitch in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records & stats

The pitch in Kolkata is largely known to aid the batters. In all three matches that have been played at the venue in IPL 2023, the teams batting first have managed to breach the 200-run barrier.

Having said that, the KKR vs GT clash is going to be a day game, meaning that the pacers might not generate enough help off the deck. Spinners, however, will play a vital role in the latter stages of the contest.

Overall, teams batting second have achieved more success than those defending a total at Eden Gardens.

Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 81

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Results: 0.

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs. Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team score: 235/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 159

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Pitch report

The pitch report for the KKR vs GT match in IPL 2023 will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Judging by the pitches from the previous games played at this venue, one can assume that it will help both the batters and the spinners.

Batters should dominate the first half of the match, with the spinners coming into play as the contest progresses. It should be a high-scoring game on Saturday.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trounced Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss at Eden Gardens and decided to bowl first. The decision did not work in his team's favor as the Super Kings posted a mammoth 235-run total on the board.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway first started with a 73-run opening partnership before Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube joined forces for the third wicket. Rahane and Dube added 85 runs in only 31 balls.

While Dube was dismissed for a quick-fire 21-ball 50, Rahane remained unbeaten for 71, which he made in just 29 deliveries. This led CSK to mount the highest-ever total (235/4) in Kolkata.

Chasing 236, the Knight Riders got off to a disappointing start. Narayan Jagadeesan and Sunil Narine were back in the hut early. Half-centuries from Rinku Singh and Jason Roy ensured KKR avoided an embarrassing defeat.

Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets each for CSK. Their brilliant bowling helped the visitors restrict KKR to 186/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 235/4 (Ajinkya Rahane 71, Kulwant Khejroliya 2/44) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 186/8 (Jason Roy 61, Maheesh Theekshana 2/32) by 49 runs

