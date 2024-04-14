KKR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 28 ft. Phil Salt

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) returned to the winning track in IPL 2024 with a comfortable eight-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens. The Knight Riders rode on a magnificent half-ton from Phil Salt to chase down a 162-run target in the 16th over itself.

Salt aggregated 89 runs off 47 deliveries, hitting 14 boundaries and three sixes. The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers tried their best but could not stop the KKR opener at the Eden Gardens. Skipper Shreyas Iyer supported Salt well by scoring 38 runs off 38 balls.

Earlier in the game, Lucknow Super Giants reached a 161-run total in 20 overs courtesy of a 32-ball 45 from Nicholas Pooran. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled his best spell of IPL 2024 and returned with figures of 3/28 in four overs.

It was a memorable Sunday for the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Here's a look at the three moments from the Kolkata vs Lucknow IPL 2024 game which generated a buzz among the members of the cricket universe.

#1 Phil Salt's monstrous hit against Lucknow Super Giants

Phil Salt was in superb touch against the Lucknow Super Giants earlier today in IPL 2024. The KKR opener slammed a monstrous 98 meter six in the 15th over of the innings bowled by Mohsin Khan.

The timing of the shot was so perfect that the ball traveled 15-20 rows back into the stands at the Eden Gardens. Even the cheerleader was in disbelief after watching that shot from Salt, while the KKR players had a big smile on their faces in the dugout.

#2 Shamar Joseph's first over in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants signed rising star of West Indies, Shamar Joseph, as a replacement for Mark Wood in IPL 2024. LSG handed Joseph his maiden IPL cap earlier today at the Eden Gardens, but it proved to be a forgettable outing for the express pacer.

Joseph struggled to get his line and length right in the first over of his spell. He ended up bowling 10 deliveries in his first over as he conceded two wides and two no-balls before completing six legitimate balls. Also, Sunil Narine hit him for a four on the first ball that he faced, whereas Phil Salt ended the over with a maximum.

#3 Ramandeep Singh defies gravity to send Deepak Hooda back to the dressing room

All-rounder Ramandeep Singh has been an underrated match-winner for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season. He made his presence felt on the field against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens by taking an incredible catch in the point region.

Deepak Hooda tried a cut shot against Mitchell Starc in the powerplay overs. It seemed like the ball would travel between cover and point for four, but Ramandeep executed a flying catch to perfection to stun Hooda and send him back to the dressing room.

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with Ramandeep's efforts. He stood up and clapped for the uncapped player after he grabbed that catch.