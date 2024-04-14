KKR vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will embark on a long stretch of home games in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a high-profile clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 14.

Having poached Gautam Gambhir from the LSG think tank, KKR have a lot riding on this clash. They suffered their first defeat of the competition in their last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and concerningly, they were never really in the game.

However, with three wins from four matches, Kolkata are comfortably placed second in the standings. They also have the best net run rate in the tournament, and if they manage to have a good run at Eden Gardens, they will have virtually assured themselves of a spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants have had a stop-start campaign so far. Injuries to the likes of Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav have dented their progress, and they turned in an insipid performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game.

LSG will take heart from the fact that they are still in the top four spots. Wearing their special edition Mohun Bagan-inspired jerseys, Lucknow will want to make a mark in Kolkata.

In all three meetings so far in the IPL, LSG have come out on top against Kolkata. Their last two games have been thrillers, with Lucknow clinching them by one run and two runs respectively. We've been rather short on close games this year, and a Sunday humdinger would go a long way in making the tournament more exciting.

Can KKR threaten the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the top of the IPL 2024 points table? Or will LSG get back to winning ways?

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Win Probability: Evenly matched teams battle it out

Expand Tweet

On paper, there's not much to separate KKR and LSG. Both teams have dangerous spin attacks and decent supporting pacers, with all-rounders who can smack the ball a long way in the middle order.

The key difference between Kolkata and Lucknow could be the way they approach the powerplay.

KL Rahul did show some increased intent in the last game, but he has generally been a damp squib against the new ball. With Quinton de Kock slightly out of sorts as well, LSG might not be able to get the kind of start they need.

In contrast, Phil Salt and Sunil Narine have gotten off the blocks like racehorses. The latter has been dealing with a shoulder issue, but if he is fit to open, we could see more fireworks at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata have bossed the batting powerplay so far in IPL 2024, and that has been one of their biggest weapons.

On the whole, LSG are a decent outfit and are fairly evenly matched with KKR. The toss could play a role since this is an afternoon fixture, and Lucknow could be inclined to bat first even though they failed to defend a 160-plus score for the first time in their history recently.

It's hard to pick a winner, but KKR's form has been more convincing recently. They also have home-court advantage, so they could be the marginal favorites for this encounter.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 28 of IPL 2024.