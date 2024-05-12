KKR vs MI Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 60

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the first team to qualify for the 2024 IPL playoffs after defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs. It was a rain-curtailed encounter at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11, which also marked the KKR's final home game for the season.

After a delay in proceedings initially, due to rain, the toss was finally conducted for a 16-over per side contest. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Rohit Sharma as an impact sub. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, named one change in the form of Nitish Rana's return in place of Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KKR got off to a shaky start, losing both their in-form openers inside the first couple of overs. The middle order was testing as Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer had the task of repairing the innings. The latter was dismissed for just seven runs and failed to make an impression.

KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals while trying to maintain the run rate. Venkatesh Iyer (42) was the top scorer, while the returning Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh chipped in with cameos to help KKR reach 157-7.

MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma got the team off to a formidable start in the powerplay. After they posted 59 runs in the powerplay, KKR clawed their way back into the contest on the back of their spinners and Russell's Midas touch. MI lost three wickets in the middle overs and were reduced to 92-5 gradually.

The visitors continued to lose wickets in a heap and their deep batting lineup was no match to the rising required run rate. Much like the reverse fixture, MI failed to chase down the target, resulting in KKR completing the double over them

On that note, let us take a look at three moments that generated a buzz among fans during the KKR vs MI IPL 2024 encounter.

#1 The rain delay

There was a lot of anticipation over whether the contest would take place or not due to rain. The fans were eagerly waiting in the stands as the pitch and the outfield were completely covered.

The players, on the other hand, were having a jolly time in the dressing room. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma were spotted chatting with members of the opposition camp.

This wasn't the first instance that rain marked an appearance in the 2024 edition. Although it led to a delay, it set the foundation for a thrilling contest, something out of the ordinary and usual.

#2 Bumrah's yorker to Narine

KKR lost Phil Salt in the first over to Nuwan Thushara and it was Jasprit Bumrah who bowled from the other end with the new ball. The right-arm pacer started off with an inswinging yorker, which left Sunil Narine dumbfounded.

The left-arm pacer chose to leave the delivery, which swung in late and hit the base of off stump. Narine held an average of only 5.67 against the five-time champions ahead of the contest. He had only scored a run-a-ball eight in the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium.

Narine was dismissed for a golden by Jasprit Bumrah in the 2022 edition as well, back when he was batting in the lower order. The dismissal allowed MI to assert their dominance over KKR early on in the innings, needing them to work out a rebuild without their in-form openers.

#3 Harshit Rana's double strike rate in the final over

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer took a huge gamble on the final over by going over to Harshit Rana instead of Mitchell Starc. The home side had to defend 22 runs off the final over after a set of expensive overs preceding it.

The Australian record acquisition bowled one over with the new ball. But his services weren't required by Iyer as he chose to go for the promising young pacer. Rana bore instant reward by dismissing the high-flying Naman Dhir off the first delivery of the over.

One ball later he sent MI's last recognized batter, Tilak Varma back into the hut as well to effectively seal the win. Rana ended up conceding only two runs off the last three balls to end the contest. Much like KKR's season opener against SRH, he helped KKR cross the line with his final over heroics.

