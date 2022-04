KKR vs MI, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 14

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 14 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Kolkata have begun the season in impressive fashion, registering wins in two of their first three games. In contrast, Mumbai are still looking for their first points, having tasted two defeats.

In their previous match, Kolkata thumped the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets. Umesh Yadav was brilliant yet again with four wickets while Tim Southee claimed a couple as Kolkata restricted Punjab to 137. Kolkata’s spinners have also been excellent. Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine choked the opposition once more. The batting is a concern, though. They needed an Andre Russell special to lift them to victory against Punjab.

For MI, bowling is a major issue. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, no bowler looks like a certainty in the playing XI. Mumbai conceded 177 against Delhi and 193 against Rajasthan. The batting department, which is stronger in comparison, will have to lift its game.

Today's IPL toss result

Kolkata have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Speaking about his decision, skipper Shreyas Iyer said:

“We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind.”

Kolkata have made two changes to their playing XI. Pat Cummins comes in for Tim Southee and Rasikh Salam for Shivam Mavi.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma asserted that they were looking to bat first. Mumbai have also made two changes - Surykumar Yadav comes in for Anmolpreet Singh and Dewald Brevis for Tim David.

KKR vs MI - Today's Match Playing 11s

KKR playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

MI playing XI: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Today IPL match player list

KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (w), Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



We just cannot get over the cuteness of Sammy & Delphi as they get ready to cheer us tonight 🤩



#OneFamily #DilKholKe किती गोड रे! 🥺We just cannot get over the cuteness of Sammy & Delphi as they get ready to cheer us tonight 🤩 #MumbaiIndians MI TV किती गोड रे! 🥺💙We just cannot get over the cuteness of Sammy & Delphi as they get ready to cheer us tonight 🤩#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV https://t.co/EewGMWd2Qg

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh , Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan,

KKR vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

Edited by Sai Krishna