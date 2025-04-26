KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host a battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 26. It is the second match to be played in Kolkata this week. Earlier, on April 21, Gujarat Titans beat KKR in front of their home fans.
PBKS will be keen to ensure KKR remain winless on home turf this week. The Kings have already defeated the Knight Riders once this season, and they will look forward to completing a double over the defending champions in IPL 2025.
Before KKR and PBKS do battle in Kolkata, here's a quick look at the pitch history of the Eden Gardens.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records
Teams batting first have emerged victorious in the last three matches hosted by this stadium. However, the overall win-loss percentage favors the teams chasing a target.
Here are a few more important stats from the previous 97 IPL games played at this iconic stadium:
IPL matches played: 97
Won by teams batting first: 41
Won by teams batting second: 56
Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022
Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012
Highest team total: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017
Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
Average first innings score: 167.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report
During the previous match, the experts analyzed the pitch in Kolkata and pointed out that it had a magnificent covering of grass. They expected the new ball to swing early on.
Gujarat Titans scored 198/3 in their 20 overs, while Kolkata Knight Riders finished with 159/8. GT achieved success by playing proper cricketing shots.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in the last IPL match hosted by this stadium on April 21. It was a night game, where GT scored 198/3, thanks to a 90-run knock from captain Shubman Gill.
In response, KKR could only manage 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Fast bowlers and spinners bagged four wickets each for the visitors.
Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 198/3 (Shubman Gill 90, Andre Russell 1/13) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 159/8 (Ajinkya Rahane 50, Rashid Khan 2/25) by 39 runs.
