KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Time's running out for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are below these two teams in the standings, are fighting hard to make their way up. While DC have won four of their last five matches, SRH would've won all of their last three if not for an embarrassing capitulation at the hands of the Knight Riders.

KKR are currently eighth in the points table, with eight points from 10 matches. Like SRH, they've won two of their last three matches and have shown signs of fight after a disappointing start to their campaign. It is worth noting that only the top four teams have a better net run rate than Kolkata, who can still qualify if their win all their remaining matches.

PBKS, meanwhile, are in a slightly better position in seventh. However, they have just five wins from 10 matches and the joint second-worst net run rate, having alternated between wins and losses over the last few matches.

The two teams locked horns at the start of April, when IPL 2023 was in its nascent stages. Bhanuka Rajapaka's blistering fifty and Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket burst clinched a narrow seven-run victory via the DLS method for the Kings.

Since then, though, a lot has transpired. Will KKR stay alive? Or will PBKS do the double over their IPL 2014 final opponents?

IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction: Inconsistent teams look to stay alive in the competition

Prabhsimran Singh would like to be a bit more consistent at the top of the order

KKR's pace attack, which has been shambolic throughout IPL 2023, showed some signs of improvement against SRH. Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Andre Russell took on responsibility as Sunil Narine bowled just two overs and managed to justify Nitish Rana's decision-making.

In the batting department, meanwhile, the Knight Riders have been boosted by a new combination being forged at the top of the order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy have joined forces in an explosive pairing, and although they didn't click against SRH, PBKS will be wary of the threat they pose.

The southpaw trio of Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh have been decent this year, while Andre Russell is slowly finding his feet with both bat and ball. Eden Gardens' high-scoring nature could also play into the home side's hands.

PBKS have punched above their weight as well. Their bowling attack has come apart in recent times, having conceded a total of 200 or more in each of their last four matches. The batting has somewhat made up for it, though.

Shikhar Dhawan seems to be in terrific nick and is due a big knock, while Liam Livingstone has hit his straps. Sikandar Raza has come up with a few stellar all-round showings and could replace Matthew Short, whose spin game is highly questionable.

The deciding factor could be the surface at the venue. If a turner is rolled out, KKR will have the clear advantage, with PBKS' spin attack having struggled in IPL 2023. Taking the conditions out of the equation, though, Punjab start as marginal favorites.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 53 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 53 of IPL 2023? KKR PBKS 0 votes