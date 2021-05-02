KKR vs RCB head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 30 of IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will open the second half of their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad.

The two franchises locked horns at MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier in IPL 2021. In that game, the outstanding performances of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs.

Half-centuries from Maxwell and De Villiers guided RCB to 204/4 in the first innings. Chasing 205, KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 166/8 in reply.

The Knight Riders will be keen to avenge that defeat in their next IPL 2021 match. Here's a look at KKR's head-to-head stats against RCB before the two teams cross swords again this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 15-13. However, the Bangalore franchise won the previous battle and are the favorites heading into this contest.

The upcoming fixture will be the first-ever IPL meeting between Kolkata and Bangalore at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has scored 339 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR's Caribbean spin bowler Sunil Narine has bagged 16 wickets while playing against RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 16 wickets in KKR vs RCB matches, while Virat Kohli has amassed 730 runs against the Kolkata-based franchise. Both Kohli and Chahal have not been at their best in IPL 2021. It would be interesting to see how they perform against the Knight Riders on Monday evening.