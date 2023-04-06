KKR vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match will be held tonight in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens. It is the first home game for the Kolkata-based franchise this season, and they will be keen to entertain the home fans.

KKR started their campaign last Saturday with a match against the Punjab Kings. Rain interrupted the proceedings in that game, and PBKS eventually won by seven runs via D/L method.

Meanwhile, RCB are coming off a comfortable win against Mumbai Indians in their opening match.

Before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match starts, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16-14. The two teams have been a part of all the IPL seasons played so far, meeting 30 times on the field. KKR have won 16 out of those 30 games.

While KKR lead the overall head-to-head record, RCB have won three of the last five battles between the two sides. Fans should expect a close game between the two teams tonight.

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 16

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

KKR vs RCB head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata will play host to tonight's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. KKR lead the head-to-head record against RCB at Eden Gardens by 6-4.

The last time these two teams met at Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli's hundred helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

Here's a summary of their head-to-head record in Kolkata:

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders have won only two of their last five matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the previous meeting between the two teams, KKR scored 128 runs in the first innings. Chasing 129 for a win, RCB lost seven wickets, but Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel guided the team home.

The last few Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL matches have been lopsided encounters.

Here's a summary of their last five meetings:

RCB (132/7) beat KKR (128) by 3 wickets, Mar 30, 2022. KKR (139/6) beat RCB (138/7) by 4 wickets, Oct 11, 2021. KKR (94/1) beat RCB (92) by 9 wickets, Sep 20, 2021. RCB (204/4) beat KKR (166/8) by 48 runs, Apr 18, 2021. RCB (85/2) beat KKR (84/8) by 8 wickets, Oct 21, 2020.

