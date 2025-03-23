KKR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 1 

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, March 22. The contest took place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ad

RCB won the toss and chose to field first. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane was the top performer with the bat for his team, scoring 56 runs off 31 deliveries. Opener Sunil Narine also chipped in with a quick-fire knock of 44 from 26 balls.

However, the Kolkata-based side failed to capitalize on the impressive start. Bengaluru bowlers did a commendable job of turning things around in the second half, restricting the home team to 174/8 in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was the pick of the RCB bowlers in the clash. He conceded 29 runs from his four overs while taking the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh.

Bengaluru's run chase began with a stunning 95-run (51 balls) stand between Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. While Salt departed after scoring 56 runs off 31 deliveries, Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs from 36 balls.

Skipper Rajat Patidar also played a blistering cameo, amassing 34 runs from just 16 balls. Bengaluru chased down the target in 16.2 overs to clinch a comprehensive victory. Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful spell.

Ad

Here, we take a look at three moments from the IPL 2025 opener between KKR and RCB that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Krunal Pandya's bouncer to Venkatesh Iyer

Krunal Pandya is known to surprise batters by bowling an odd bouncer once in a while. The spinner used the ploy against Kolkata's Venkatesh Iyer in the IPL 2025 opener.

With spin operating from both ends, Venkatesh was batting without a helmet. Krunal decided to bowl a bouncer to the southpaw on the first ball of the 13th over. However, he got the line wrong and ended up bowling a wide down the leg side.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Venkatesh called for a helmet after the unexpected bumper. Interestingly, Krunal managed to dismiss the left-handed batter on the very next delivery. He bowled a flat delivery that took the inside edge of the bat and crashed into the stumps.

#2 Phil Salt dominates KKR's strike bowler Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB opener Phil Salt launched an onslaught against Kolkata's in-form mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. The skilful bowler was brought into the attack in the third over of the run chase.

Ad

Salt didn't change his counter-attacking approach against Chakaravarthy and backed himself to score freely. He was successful in the plan and amassed 20 runs off five balls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chakaravarthy had the last laugh in the contest. He got rid of the well-set Salt in the ninth over, getting him caught at short third-man with a flighted delivery outside the off-stump. However, Bengaluru had already gained a commanding position in the match by then.

#3 Fan invading pitch to touch Virat Kohli's feet during RCB's run chase

Virat Kohli looked in top form in the inaugural match of the season. He played some sublime strokes during his unbeaten half-century. The veteran batter crossed the 50-run mark with a lofted drive over cover that raced away to the fence for a four.

Ad

As soon as Kohli reached his fifty, a fan breached security and ran towards him near the pitch. The fan fell on the former India captain's feet and hugged him before being escorted out by security officials.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback