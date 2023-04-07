KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6. The Kolkata-based franchise produced a dominant performance in their first home game of the season and opened their account in the points table.

Bangalore opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The decision worked in their favor initially as KKR were down to 89/5 in 11.3 overs, but Shardul Thakur's whirlwind half-century brought the home team back into the contest. Rinku Singh supported him to perfection and took the score closer to 200.

In the final over, an unbeaten six from two deliveries by Umesh Yadav helped the Knight Riders end the innings with 204/7.

Chasing 205 to defeat KKR, RCB got off to a good start, with openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis adding 44 runs for the first wicket in 4.5 overs.

However, RCB suffered a collapse after Sunil Narine bamboozled Virat Kohli with his spin. Narine united forces with Varun Chakravarthy and debutant Suyash Sharma to help KKR reduce RCB from 44/0 to 96/9. A 27-run 10th-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and David Willey helped RCB cross the 120-run mark.

Varun took the final wicket of the night by dismissing Willey caught and bowled. RCB were all out for 123, losing the game by 81 runs. It was a memorable night for the KKR fans at Eden Gardens.

Here's a list of the three records that broke during yesterday's IPL 2023 match.

#1 Suyash Sharma broke Shivam Sharma's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Suyash Sharma achieved a rare feat last night in IPL 2023. He made his IPL debut for KKR without having any experience of professional cricket at the domestic level. The mystery spinner ended up taking three wickets. He dismissed Anuj Rawat first, followed by wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Karn Sharma in the same over.

Courtesy of his three-wicket haul, Suyash has set a new record for the best bowling figures (3/30) by an uncapped player in the IPL without FC/List-A/T20 experience.

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Shivam Sharma held this record before for his spell of 2/26 against RCB in 2014.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz broke Rashid Khan's record in last night's IPL 2023 match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz became the first Afghan player to score a half-century in the IPL on Thursday. Opening the batting for the KKR, Gurbaz scored 57 runs off just 44 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes.

With this performance, Gurbaz broke Rashid Khan's record for the highest individual score by a player from Afghanistan in the IPL. Khan's highest score in the IPL is 40.

#3 Sunil Narine broke Piyush Chawla's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Sunil Narine set a new record for the highest bowled dismissals by a spinner in IPL matches after dismissing Virat Kohli last night. Narine bamboozled Kohli with his fantastic spin, sending him back to the dressing room inside the powerplay.

Courtesy of Virat's wicket, Narine broke Piyush Chawla's record for the highest bowled dismissals. Chawla has 43 dismissals, while Narina has 44 now.

