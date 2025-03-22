KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2025 opener featuring the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 22. This will be the first time after 2008 that KKR and RCB meet in the opening game of a season.

Ad

KKR and RCB have had a fierce rivalry in IPL over the years. Last year, when Kolkata hosted Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens, the home team recorded a thrilling one-run win.

RCB fans will expect their team to avenge that defeat against KKR. Before the contest begins, here's a glance at the pitch history and IPL records of Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

Kolkata has played host to 93 IPL matches so far, with teams batting second winning 55 times. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to chase.

Ad

Trending

Here are some important stats from the previous 93 IPL matches played in Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 93

Won by teams batting first: 38

Won by teams batting second: 55

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team total: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Ad

Average first innings score: 163.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Kolkata shortly before the toss. As mentioned above, teams batting second have been more dominant at this venue. Rain prediction will further influence the two skippers to bat second.

The pitch in Kolkata seemed like a batting paradise last year in IPL, but when England played against India earlier this year at this venue, the ball did not come onto the bat that easily.

Ad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

The Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the last IPL game hosted by Kolkata. The match was played on May 11, 2024, when Varun Chakravarthy's top-quality spell of 2/17 helped KKR defend a 158-run target against MI in a rain-curtailed match.

Both teams got 16 overs to bat in that game. The batters hit a total of 15 sixes in that contest. Here's a summary:

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 157/7 (Venkatesh Iyer 42, Piyush Chawla 2/28) beat Mumbai Indians 139/8 (Ishan Kishan 40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/17) by 18 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback