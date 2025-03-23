KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 started off on an electric note in Kolkata as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in front of a packed house at the Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli stole the show by scoring a half-century in the match.

RCB's new skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first in Kolkata. KKR raced to 107/1 in the first 10 overs, but Krunal Pandya's triple strike helped RCB pull things back. Eventually, KKR could only set a 175-run target for the visitors.

Chasing 175 for a win, RCB got off to a flying start and did not collapse like KKR. They reached 177/3 in 16.2 overs to win by seven wickets. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecards, and top stats from the IPL 2025 season opener.

List of all award winners in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match

All-rounder Krunal Pandya won the Player of the Match award on his Royal Challengers Bengaluru debut. The left-arm spinner dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Ajinkya Rahane in his four-over spell to finish with figures of 3/29.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the Electric Striker award on his first night as the team's skipper. The captain played a handy cameo of 34 runs from just 16 balls at an electric strike rate of 212.5. Here is the full list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Krunal Pandya (3/29)

Electric Striker of the Match: Rajat Patidar (Strike rate of 212.5)

Fantasy King of the Match: Sunil Narine (126 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Phil Salt (9 fours)

Green Dot Balls of the Match: Josh Hazlewood (16 dot balls)

KKR vs RCB scorecard

KKR lost Quinton de Kock early, but the second-wicket partnership between Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane placed the team in a commanding position. Rahane even completed his half-century, but both batters lost their wickets in quick succession, allowing RCB to bounce back.

The likes of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Venkatesh Iyer could not impress much as KKR finished with 174/8. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with figures of 3/29.

In reply, RCB touched 177/3 in 16.2 overs, riding on fifties from opening batters Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone chipped in with cameos, but Devdutt Padikkal could not impress much as the Impact Player.

Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakravarthy bagged one wicket each. However, they could not stop RCB from winning by seven wickets.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

It was an eventful IPL 2025 season opener between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens. The match marked the beginning of the 18th season of the IPL, with several celebrities in attendance at the Eden Gardens.

Here are some of the top stats and records emerging from the IPL 2025 season opener:

Virat Kohli completed 1,000 runs in IPL matches against KKR. He has achieved this feat against CSK, DC, and PBKS as well. KKR failed to defend a score of 170 to 185 for the fourth consecutive time in a match against RCB.

