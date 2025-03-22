KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The opening match of IPL 2025 will be played on Saturday (March 22) at the Eden Gardens. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will open their campaign against three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A grand opening ceremony will precede the first match of IPL 2025. Big names like Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, and Karan Aujla have been confirmed to perform in the opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens.

After that, the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine will take the field to compete in the first game of the season. Here's a quick preview of the upcoming clash between KKR and RCB.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 1, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, March 22, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata was excellent for batting in last year's IPL matches. However, when the venue hosted a T20I between India and England earlier this year, the wicket was a little sticky, and it was not that easy to bat on.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

Rain showers are expected in Kolkata during the match hours on March 22. The temperature will stay around 25 degrees Celsius while the chances of rain are almost 45%. The wind speed will be approximately 8 km/h.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Mayank Markande (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Yash Dayal (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

