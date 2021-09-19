IPL 2021: Match 31 - KKR vs RCB: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, September 20, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far and lie at opposite ends of the points table. RCB have won five of their opening seven games and are placed third in the points table, with CSK ahead of them on net run-rate.

RCB were last seen in action in a 34-run defeat to the Punjab Kings, who have become their bogey team in recent times.

Virat Kohli's side are one of the teams that has lost lots of players due to the postponement of the league. RCB have lost five players due to injury or withdrawal, and they've named some quality replacements for them.

Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and Finn Allen will miss out. They'll be replaced by Akash Deep, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, and Tim David, respectively.

While losing key players in their squad will be a blow to RCB, some critics have opined that they've upgraded their side. Getting in-form players like George Garton, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tim David for a short burst of T20 cricket could prove to be an unintentional masterstroke for RCB.

They will also be sporting a blue jersey for their game against KKR to pay tribute to the frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19. Needless to say, all eyes will also be on Virat Kohli and his performance after news of him stepping down as India's T20I captain.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, sit in seventh place in the points table, with just two wins from seven games.

KKR struggled to find the right team combination and batting order in the first half of the season and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes with a venue change. They last featured in a seven-wicket defeat to the Delhi Capitals.

Pacer Pat Cummins will be unavailable for the rest of the tournament, and KKR have replaced him with Tim Southee. They'll hope their pivotal overseas stars shine in the UAE after Andre Russell had a tough season last time around.

Shakib Al Hasan's good form could make him a handy option with ball and bat if they're rejigging their team.

Whenever these two sides have clashed in the IPL, we've seen some epic contests between bat and ball. Fans should expect more of the same when they take the field on Monday.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Match Details

Date: September 20, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot evening in Abu Dhabi on matchday, with an average temperature of 34 degrees celsius. We're not likely to have any interruptions during the game.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed stadium should produce an even contest. Historically, the venue has favored teams bowling first.

However, teams batting first have found it easier in more recent times. It should be a good wicket to bat on, with a score of around 170 being par.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Can Russell continue his excellent run against RCB? (Image Courtesy:IPLT20.com)

KKR should stick with the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana, with Rahul Tripathi at No. 3. They'll also want their middle-order to fire this season and get the most out of Andre Russell.

The two-time IPL champions could also play Shakib Al Hasan over Sunil Narine to add more stability to their batting.

Lockie Ferguson should spearhead KKR's pace attack, with Prasidh Krishna and one among Sandeep Warrier and Shivam Mavi, the frontline pacers for the team. Varun Chakravarthy should be the primary spinner for the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shakib Al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/ Shivam Mavi, and Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Will we be getting another ABD-Maxwell partnership in Abu Dhabi? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Despite losing some overseas stars, there shouldn't be much change to RCB's strongest playing XI. Wanindu Hasaranga should walk right into the side thanks to his all-round abilities. Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed should both retain their place in the team.

Harshal Patel has had a good season so far but was taken for some runs in the death overs, especially after the encounter with CSK. He should keep Navdeep Saini out of the team for now.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj should be their other main bowlers, along with Kyle Jamieson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Match Prediction

The venue change and fresh start benefits KKR more than RCB, with the latter losing the form and momentum they built over the first seven games.

If Eoin Morgan's side find a way to stabilize their batting unit, they have enough firepower to cause problems for RCB.

Prediction: KKR to win.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

