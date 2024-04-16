KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 16, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16.

Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their fourth victory of the season by beating Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their last game. Opting to bowl first, KKR restricted the opposition to 161 for seven, with Mitchell Starc leading the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul. In response, Philip Salt's unbeaten 89, supported by captain Shreyas Iyer's 38 run-a-ball, enabled KKR to hunt down the target in just 15.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals clinched a nail-biting victory over Punjab Kings in a thrilling encounter that went down to the last over. Punjab set a 148-run target, with Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj claiming two wickets each for the Royals.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39), debutant Tanush Kotian (24), and Riyan Parag (23) provided a solid start, but a lackluster performance from the middle order put them in a tough spot. However, Shimron Hetmyer's match-winning 27-run knock off 10 balls helped them chase down the target on the final delivery.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming KKR vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Trent Boult (RR) - 9.0 credits

Trent Boult in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Trent Boult has not been up to the mark in the 2024 IPL so far, securing six wickets in as many matches, including a three-wicket haul. However, he will be eyeing to put up a better performance today.

Trent has taken 12 wickets in nine matches vs Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fine track record in Kolkata with nine wickets in seven games.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 8.0 credits

Varun Chakravarthy in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Varun Chakravarthy is an important spinner from KKR, who can prove to be a crucial asset in your KKR vs RR Dream11 teams. However, this season his performance has been hot and cold, picking up five wickets in as many games.

Varun has a decent record against RR, chipping in seven wickets in six matches. He has bowled effectively at Eden Gardens, having secured 13 wickets in 10 matches.

#1 Avesh Khan (RR) - 7.5 credits

Avesh Khan in action (Credits: Iplt20.com)

Avesh Khan has bowled well in the death overs this season for Rajasthan Royals. He has taken five wickets at a decent economy of 9.04.

Avesh has played six matches against KKR, bagging 10 wickets, including two three-wicket hauls. Thus, he will be a trump card in your KKR vs RR Dream11 teams.

