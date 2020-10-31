KKR vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 54 of IPL 2020

After registering back-to-back victories in their last two IPL 2020 matches, the Rajasthan Royals will aim to keep themselves alive in the competition by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match. The Royals have 12 points to their name in 13 games, and a win in their final fixture will them take closer to the Top 4.

On the other side, the Kolkata Knight Riders also find themselves in a similar situation. The Eoin Morgan-led franchise have been quite inconsistent in IPL 2020, with six wins and seven losses in 13 matches. A defeat in their last league match will end KKR's IPL 2020 campaign before the second round.

Both KKR and RR are former IPL champions and have clashed in many close encounters over the last 13 years. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their reverse fixture in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders took a slender 11-10 lead by defeating the Rajasthan Royals earlier in IPL 2020. Both franchises have beaten each other once in the UAE, and their third match in the Gulf country has the highest stakes.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 54 of IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik has starred for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Rajasthan Royals. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 233 runs in KKR vs RR matches.

Sanju Samson has aggregated 204 runs while donning the RR jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal have scalped four wickets each in KKR vs RR matches. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine has dismissed ten RR batsmen in his IPL career.