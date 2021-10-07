KKR vs RR: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 54 of IPL 2021

With the aim of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs, the Kolkata Knight Riders will cross swords with the Rajasthan Royals tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. KKR have momentum on their side heading into this contest.

The Knight Riders recorded a comfortable win in their previous Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the Royals suffered an embarrassing loss versus Mumbai Indians in Sharjah.

KKR will start as the favorites to win tonight. Before the Knight Riders face the Royals, here's a look at their IPL head-to-head stats.

KKR vs RR head-to-head stats

Kolkata Knight Riders have a slender lead of 12-11 in their head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals. When the two franchises met in Mumbai earlier this season, the Royals won by six wickets.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in the UAE, KKR lead 2-1. Kolkata won two league matches against Rajasthan in the 2020 IPL. Their only defeat against the Royals in the UAE came seven years ago.

KKR vs RR: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 54 of IPL 2021

Dinesh Karthik is the highest run-scorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 258 runs, with his highest score being 97*.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has aggregated 247 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He has been a top performer for Rajasthan in IPL 2021.

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine has scalped the most wickets in KKR vs RR matches. The Caribbean star has bagged ten wickets versus the Royals.

Chris Morris has dismissed eight KKR batters while donning the RR jersey. It will be interesting to see if the South African all-rounder gets to play in the Royals' final IPL 2021 league-stage encounter.

