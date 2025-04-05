KKR vs RR Highlights, IPL 2025 (04/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 53

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4, in match 53 of IPL 2025. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR clinched a nail-biting one-run victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After electing to bat first, they registered 206/4 in 20 overs. All-rounder Andre Russell played an explosive knock for the hosts, remaining unbeaten on 57 in 25 deliveries. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 44 off 31 balls, while skipper Rahane finished with a 30-run knock in 24 balls.

Riku Singh also made a significant impact with his unbeaten 19-run effort from just six balls. Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Riyan Parag and Maheesh Theekshana picked up one wicket each.

RR's run chase began on a shaky note, with half of their side back in the hut within the first eight overs. Parag played a captain's innings, emerging as the lone warrior for his team.

The 23-year-old missed out on a well-deserved ton, departing after scoring 94 runs off 45 balls. His heroics went in vain as RR suffered a narrow one-run defeat, ending at 205/8 after 20 overs.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-32-2. Russell was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering batting exploits.

With 11 points in their tally after as many games, Kolkata are placed sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. RR, on the other hand, are already out of the playoff race and languishing in eighth spot. They have six points to their name after 12 outings.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the thrilling encounter that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Riyan Parag clobbers six consecutive sixes

RR captain Riyan Parag was at his explosive best in the clash. He entertained fans with his strokeplay, striking eight sixes and six fours. The youngster took KKR off-spinner Moeen Ali to the cleaners in the 13th over.

Parag upped the ante by hitting five back-to-back sixes off Moeen's bowling. He then played a stunning switch hit for a six against Varun Chakaravarthy in the subsequent over, slamming six maximums in a row.

#2 Andre Russell hits hat-trick of sixes off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling

Andre Russell played a clutch knock for KKR in their must-win encounter. His contest with RR spinner Maheesh Theekshana was an entertaining one for the viewers.

Theekshana won the first round, giving away just a single run in four balls against Russell in the 14th over. However, things changed drastically when the Sri Lankan bowler came to bowl the 18th over.

The swashbuckling batter ended the over with a hat-trick of sixes. The Kolkata-based side accumulated 23 runs from the over. Here's a video of Russell's onslaught:

#3 KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla looks tense while watching the final over

Popular Bollywood actress and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla was in attendance for the match at Eden Gardens. She seemed a bit tense during the final moments of the game, as a defeat here would have resulted in a league-stage exit for the three-time champions.

RR needed 22 runs from the last over. Pacer Vaibhav Arora erred a few times in the all-important over, bringing the equation down to three off one. All three results seemed possible at the time. However, Kolkata ultimately eked out a one-run win as Shubham Dubey was run out on the final ball while completing a double.

Chawla seemed relieved after her team ended up on the victorious side in the thrilling finish.

KKR will next face CSK at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

