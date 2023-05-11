KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history, and IPL records

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals tonight in IPL 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens. It is the penultimate home match of the season for the Knight Riders.

Both KKR and RR are in a virtual do-or-die situation right now. They have played 11 matches each, recording five wins and six defeats. A win in tonight's match will take the winner closer to the playoffs, while the loser will be on the verge of an early elimination.

Ahead of the match between KKR and RR, here's a look at the pitch history details at Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records & stats

The pitch in Kolkata has been good for batting this season. KKR's spinners have been quite dominant in some of the matches hosted at this venue. If the Kolkata Knight Riders' spin attack replicates its performance from the matches against RCB and PBKS, KKR will be the favorites to win against RR.

In the previous game at this venue, KKR chased down a 180-run target against PBKS on the last ball. Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 83

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 49

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Results: 0.

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs. Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team score: 235/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 161

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Pitch report

Fans have witnessed some high-scoring matches in Kolkata this season. The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens this season has been 222.

In the previous game, the square boundaries were 58m and 71m. If the same pitch is used for tonight's match, bowlers will aim to make the batters hit toward the longer boundary.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets in the last IPL match hosted by Kolkata. Shikhar Dhawan's 47-ball 57 helped PBKS post 179/7 on the board. Chasing 180, KKR were 124/4 in the 16th over. Andre Russell's match-winning cameo of 42 runs off just 23 balls helped the home side win by five wickets.

Here is a short summary of the KKR vs PBKS match which took place last Monday in Kolkata:

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 179/7 (Shikhar Dhawan 57, Varun Chakravarthy 3/26) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 182/5 (Nitish Rana 51, Rahul Chahar 2/23) by 5 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes