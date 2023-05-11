KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their seventh defeat of IPL 2023 earlier tonight (May 11) at the Eden Gardens. The Nitish Rana-led outfit could not impress much against the Rajasthan Royals. Yashasvi Jaiswal's 98-run knock and Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helped the Jaipur-based franchise win by nine wickets.

Sanju Samson won the toss and invited the Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first. The Royals executed their plans well and kept KKR down to 149 despite a half-century from Venkatesh Iyer.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent 13-ball half-century helped the Royals get off to a flying start. Sanju Samson supported Jaiswal with a 48-run knock as RR completed a nine-wicket win.

Now that the game between RR and KKR has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and records broken in this IPL 2023 match.

List of all award winners in KKR vs RR match, IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant knock of 98 runs. The left-handed batter could have completed his second ton in IPL 2023 had the Knight Riders scored a few more runs. However, he was happy with his match-winning performance after the game.

Here is the complete list of award winners from the match between Kolkata and Rajasthan:

Player of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (98* off 47)

Game-changer of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (133 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer (catch to dismiss Jason Roy)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (47.5 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: Sanju Samson (92 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (strike rate of 208.51)

Most Fours of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 fours)

KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Kolkata Knight Riders were asked to bat first and they scored 149/8 in their 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with a 57-run knock. None of the other batters could touch the 25-run mark. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets for the Rajasthan Royals.

Chasing 150, RR got off to a fantastic start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 26 runs off the first over bowled by Nitish Rana. Jos Buttler got run out for a duck, but Jaiswal's heroics helped RR win the game in just 13.1 overs.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals game

Multiple records were broken during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in Kolkata. Here is a list of some top stats:

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke KL Rahul and Pat Cummins' record for the fastest IPL fifty. Jaiswal touched the 50-run mark off just 13 balls, while Rahul and Cummins held this record previously with 14-ball half-centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 26 runs off the first over bowled by Nitish Rana. He set a new record for the most runs scored by any player in the 1st over of an IPL match. Yuzvendra Chahal is now the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He went past DJ Bravo on the all-time list. Bravo scalped 183 wickets, while Chahal has 187 now.

