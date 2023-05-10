KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Rajasthan Royals. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting this exciting encounter on Thursday, May 11.

Kolkata Knight Riders have picked up pace just at the right time in the tournament as they have now won two consecutive games, including a five-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings. They are currently placed sixth in the table with 10 points, winning five of their 11 games so far.

Bowling first, Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three crucial wickets as it helped them restrict the Kings to 179/7 in 20 overs. Nitish Rana (51) led the charge at the top of the order with a brilliant fifty followed by a blistering cameo from Andre Russell (42 off 23 balls) who made sure the home team successfully chased down the target in a last-ball finish.

Nothing has gone the Royals' way in the recent games as they have now lost three games on the Trott, including a four-wicket loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have now slipped to fifth place in the points table with 10 points, winning five of their 11 games so far.

Batting first, the Royals posted a massive total of 214/2 in 20 overs, courtesy of important knocks from Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66*). However, the bowlers failed to put on a show with the ball as the Sunrisers won the game on the last ball. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets but it wasn’t enough as the Royals succumbed to their third successive loss of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 56, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 11, 2023, Thursday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata tends to slow down as the game progresses. The batters need to make full use of the powerplay as the ball will come nicely onto the bat, while the spinners will play a major role in the middle overs. The average first innings score at this venue is 160-180.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kolkata on Thursday is expected to hover between 28 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

The Knight Riders are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination.

KKR will use Suyash Sharma as their impact player if they opt to bat first.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Devdutt Padikkal and Trent Boult and expected to make a return in place of Joe Root and Kuldip Yadav, after missing the last game due to injury.

RR will use Riyan Parag as their impact player if they are chasing.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction

The Knight Riders have played more consistently in the recent games, while the Royals are still searching for their winning momentum.

Therefore, the spin bowling unit of the home team could prove to be vital while deciding the outcome of the game at the sluggish track of Eden Gardens.

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the Match 56 of IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

