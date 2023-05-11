KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Last year's finalists are in the middle of a terrible rut in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have lost five of their last six matches, and more concerningly, are finding ways to squander winning positions.

A stellar knock from Sanju Samson, along with a return to form for Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, took RR to within touching distance of a victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, Kuldip Yadav and Sandeep Sharma totally lost the plot at the death, with a few full-tosses and a costly no-ball ripping two points away from the Royals.

Rajasthan's problem used to be that their main men weren't performing, but when they did, the others failed to step up. With five wins from 11 matches, they are just outside the top four, but their decent net run rate means that they're still in with a fair shout of making the playoffs.

RR's next assignment, which is needless to say a crucial one, will be against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

Unlike RR, the Knight Riders were never among the favorites to contest for a playoff spot in IPL 2023. However, they've somehow managed to put 10 points on the board, courtesy of some miraculous rescue acts and a potent spin attack led by Varun Chakaravarthy.

More pertinently for KKR, key players seem to be finding their rhythm. Captain Nitish Rana has assumed more responsibility with the bat, while their revamped opening combination is deadly against all opposiitions. Star man Andre Russell has played a few trademark knocks recently as well.

Kolkata are currently just behind their next opponents on the standings, separated only by net run rate. They will know that if their incredible fightback is to end well, they simply can't afford to lose two points at home.

IPL 2023, KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Sanju Samson and Co. desperately seek revival

Can Varun Chakaravarthy weave his web once again at Eden Gardens?

Trent Boult's absence in a few games has greatly affected RR. Without the left-arm seamer's powerplay threat, they haven't been able to set the right platform for the spinners to flourish in the middle overs.

Boult will be available against KKR, though, and will hopefully prise out at least one of Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. With Venkatesh Iyer's form tailing off over the last few games, the Royals will be confident of putting their opponents on the backfoot from the outset.

KKR, on the other hand, will rely on their spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Sunil Narine to stifle the RR batters. Surprisingly, Narine has been the one to be way off his best, and the West Indian simply needs to step up for his franchise.

While Kolkata have proven to be worthy contenders for a playoff spot in IPL 2023, key Rajasthan players have found their groove. With smarter utilization of their resources, Sanju Samson should be able to get his team back in the win column soon.

This IPL 2023 contest could go either way, but RR might be the slightest of favorites.

Prediction: RR to win Match 56 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 56 of IPL 2023? KKR RR 12 votes