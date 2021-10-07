KKR vs RR Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube failed to deliver in RR's previous game

Ahead of their previous 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) game, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) weren't bogged down by equations and permutations. They had a simple task ahead of them - they had to win each of their final two league stage matches and they'd be through to the IPL 2021 playoffs.

But RR imploded spectacularly against the Mumbai Indians (MI), who restricted them to just 90/9 before chasing down the target in the ninth over. Now, with their playoff hopes all but diminished, Sanju Samson's men take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with primarily pride to play for. There remains an outside chance that they could pull off a massive victory and hope for MI to taste defeat as well, but it seems unlikely as of now, especially after the batting display from two days ago.

Meanwhile, KKR are in a must-win situation against RR. If they lose on October 7, MI could qualify in fourth with a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Even if they win, the defending champions will know exactly what they need to do on Friday. Luckily for the two-time champions, Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson have resumed training and could be available again.

The reverse fixture between RR and KKR saw the former win by six wickets with seven wickets to spare. Chris Morris' four-wicket haul and Samson's calm innings in the chase helped the inaugural IPL champions pile misery onto KKR. But the situation of the tournament guarantees a riveting encounter.

IPL 2021: Pressure on KKR as Samson seeks season-defining win

For a team that is on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs, it might seem strange to claim that an RR win against KKR would be season-defining for them. However, their entire campaign could be judged on one game.

Through a series of withdrawals and replacements, RR have fought admirably in IPL 2021. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, three of the franchise's most important players, haven't been anywhere near the UAE leg of the tournament, but RR have still gutsed it out.

Samson has been a lone hand with the bat in most of RR's games, and another mature innings will help him cap off what has been a career-best IPL season. He could even make a late push to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad, which could undergo a change or two ahead of the marquee ICC event.

Meanwhile, KKR simply have to win. A remarkable renaissance in the second phase of IPL 2021 would be extremely bittersweet if they were to agonizingly miss out on the playoffs, but they seem to have their team selection sorted out. Ferguson and Russell, if fit, will replace Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee in the playing XI, giving them a well-rounded look.

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana, none of whom are Indian regulars, will have to shoulder the bulk of the batting responsibility even as captain Eoin Morgan continues to struggle woefully.

Although RR have come up with incredible performances in IPL 2021, they may have met their match in KKR, who have two world-class spinners and a deep batting lineup. Morgan's men could be backed to capitalize on RR's disappointing loss in the previous game with a performance that would put them on the brink of a playoff spot.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 54 of IPL 2021

