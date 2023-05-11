KKR vs RR: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets in the 56th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 11. Courtesy of the win, RR have moved to the third position in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, the KKR batting unit struggled against the quality RR bowling department and could only manage to reach 149/8 in 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of Royals' bowlers as he took four wickets. He also became the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 186 wickets by surpassing Dwayne Bravo on Thursday night.

In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal poured water on KKR's hopes in the very first over by smashing Nitish Rana for 26 runs to give his side a blazing start. Jos Buttler got run out in the second over after a misunderstanding while running with his opening partner. It proved to be a momentary setback for Rajasthan as Jaiswal made up for it by hitting the fastest-ever IPL half-century. He broke KL Rahul's record by reaching the milestone in just 13 balls.

Jaiswal continued in the same manner after completing his fifty and finished the match with a boundary in the 14th over. He remained unbeaten on 98, while captain Sanju Samson also chipped in with a brisk knock of 48* (29).

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Nitish Rana reflected on the loss and said:

"You have to give him (Jaiswal) credit. There are days when things go your way, today was his day. It was a 170-180 wicket. We made some mistakes in the batting department and as a result we lost two points tonight. [Bowling the first over] Not to call myself a part-timer bowler, but I thought if someone like me comes along, it might work."

"It was in our plans and didn't work out, I can't bother about what anyone says because we know it didn't work out. Credit for to Jaiswal, he started attacking from the first ball and batted brilliantly."

KKR vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, expressing their excitement through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

