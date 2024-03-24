KKR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 3 ft. Heinrich Klaasen

The IPL 2024 season had its first last-ball thriller on Saturday as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs at the Eden Gardens in a game full of twists and turns.

It was an exhibition of power hitting from two of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world - Andre Russell and Heinrich Klaasen. The West Indies all-rounder first took the hosts to a mammoth 207-7 with an incredible knock of 64* off 25.

The target of 208 seemed a bit too much for SRH, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Klaasen unleashed beast mode and smashed 63 (29) to take his team to the brink of a famous win.

The Knight Riders needed inspiration, which was provided by young Harshit Rana, as he delivered a sensational final over to take the hosts over the line. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the IPL 2024 game that attracted the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Andre Russell's monstrous sixes

While there has never been any doubt about Andre Russell's big-hitting ability, the West Indies all-rounder is often found in situations where he faces wrist-spin because of a potential negative match-up. Opposition teams almost inevitably keep at least an over of wrist spin against Russell.

It was also the plan on Saturday, as Mayank Markande was brought back by SRH in the 16th over. Russell of the past has been guilty of going across the line and getting castled by a wrist spinner. However, it wasn't the case this time, as he chose his moments to attack.

Russell defended a couple of deliveries from Markande and also left alone a wider ball. However, he picked the bones out of whatever was in his arc, smashing three sixes.

He batted till the last ball of the innings by picking and choosing the right moments to attack.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen tears into Mitchell Starc

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc didn't have the best of returns to the IPL, as he conceded a staggering 53 runs in his four overs, including 26 in his last, where he was taken to the cleaners by Heinrich Klaasen.

Over the last year, Klaasen has shown that when he's in the groove, not many can stop him, not even Starc. He pumped the Australian over cow corner twice in the 19th over and brought up his half-century with an incredible six over the covers.

Fans were mesmerised by how the South African star almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for SRH.

#1 Harshit Rana the hero

From an almost impossible situation, the partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed brought SRH back into the game. When Klaasen smashed a short delivery from Harshit Rana for a six over square leg, it seemed an easy scenario for SRH with just seven needed off five.

However, the young pacer went for slower balls, striking with Shahbaz's wicket and with fiveneeded from two, a sensational catch from Suyash Sharma ended Klaasen's carnage.

In his first game as SRH captain, Pat Cummins needed to a six off the final ball to get the win. However, the slower ball ploy from Harshit meant that Cummins couldn't even put bat to ball.

The KKR players, coaching staff and fans were in delirium, as the game was drifting away from them at one stage. Harshit Rana was fired up, though, and the eventful final over took his team over the line.