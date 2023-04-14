KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and IPL records

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14, in what will be KKR's second home game of IPL 2023. Earlier in the season, they registered a big win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Kolkata.

KKR have a ton of momentum on their side as they are coming off a memorable victory against the defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last match, which was preceded by the defeat of RCB. KKR have an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2023 tonight.

Before the battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Eden Gardens:

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records & stats

The pitch in Kolkata helps the batters and the bowlers equally. In the previous game on this ground, Shardul Thakur hit a quickfire half-century for KKR. Later in the match, spinners Sunil Narine, Varun CV and Suyash Sharma destroyed the RCB batting lineup.

Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams defending a total at Eden Gardens. Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 79.

Matches won by teams batting first: 32.

Matches won by teams batting second: 47.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs. Punjab Kings, 2012.

Highest team score: 232/2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2019.

Lowest team score: 49 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Highest successful run-chase: 188/6 - Gujarat Lions vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 158.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Pitch report

The pitch report for KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2023 will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Judging the pitch by the previous game played at this stadium, one can assume that it will help both the batters and the spinners.

Batters should dominate the first half of the match, with the spinners coming into play as the match progresses. The game should be a high-scoring one.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in the last IPL match in Kolkata. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shardul Thakur hit a half-century each to help KKR score 204 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 205 for a win, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and got all out for 123 runs. Varun CV bagged four wickets for KKR.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/7 (Shardul Thakur 68, David Willey 2/16) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 123 (Faf du Plessis 23, Varun CV 4/15) by 81 runs.

