KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this encounter on Friday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders lost their opening game against the Punjab Kings but bounced back soon after. They beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game and defeated the Gujarat Titans thereafter in a thriller of a contest.

Sunil Narine picked up three wickets but the other bowlers struggled as the Titans posted 204 on the board. Chasing it, the Knight Riders kept falling behind the required run rate despite a 83-run knock from Venkatesh Iyer.

The game went down to the wire. With 29 required from the last over, Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes on the last five balls to take KKR across the line. They will be brimming with confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost to the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants in their first couple of games. The franchise finally managed to open their account by beating the Punjab Kings in their next fixture.

Bowling first, Mayank Markande bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets to help his side restrict the Kings to 143/9. In reply, Rahul Tripathi played a fantastic knock of 74* off 48 balls which helped them chase down the total in 17.1 overs for an eight-wicket victory.

The Sunrisers have found the right combination and will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details:

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 19, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 14 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is slow in nature. We saw how spinners wreaked havoc in the last game played at this venue. The upcoming game is expected to be dominated by the spinners as well. The batters will have to be at their best while batting here.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kolkata are expected to range between 28 and 42 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

They are expected to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad

They aren't likely to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

The Knight Riders pulled off a heist in their last game to win a thriller of a contest. They will be high on confidence and will face the Sunrisers, who have just grabbed their first win of the competition.

Considering Kolkata Knight Riders' recent form, they hold the edge in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders to win this encounter.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

