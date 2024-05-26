KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024, Final: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. It is the summit clash of the tournament, and one of the two teams will take the championship home.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have not won the IPL trophy since 2016. Their last championship win also came under an Australian captain named David Warner. Tonight, Warner's compatriot Pat Cummins will lead the Orange Army.

On the other hand, KKR won their maiden IPL trophy in Chennai back in 2012. It is tough to predict which team will win the championship tonight. Before the game, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records

Teams batting first have a better win percentage than teams bowling first in Chennai. Since it is a big game, both captains would prefer to bat first and put the opposition team under pressure by posting a grand total.

Here are some important stats to know from the previous IPL games played in Chennai:

IPL matches played: 84

Won by teams batting first: 49

Won by teams batting second: 35

Highest team total: 246/5 - CSK vs RR, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - RCB vs CSK, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs DD, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs LSG, 2023

Average first innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The IPL 2024 final pitch report will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss takes place. In the last game, spinners enjoyed bowling at this venue, especially in the second innings of the match.

A similar track could be on offer for tonight's game as well. Both teams have some quality spinners, which is why it should be a cracker of a contest.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

SRH beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in the previous IPL game played at this venue on Friday. Heinrich Klaasen's fantastic 50 guided SRH to 175/9 in 20 overs. Then, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed trapped RR in a spin web and restricted them to 139/7 in 20 overs.

Sixteen wickets fell in that Qualifier 2 match, with spinners taking five of them. The batters smacked 14 sixes in the two innings.

Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: SRH 175/9 (Heinrich Klaasen 50, Avesh Khan 3/27) beat RR 139/7 (Dhruv Jurel 56*, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/23) by 36 runs.

