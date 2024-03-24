KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in an epic IPL 2024 match last night. All-rounder Andre Russell was the hero for the home team as he scored an unbeaten 25-ball 64 and then took two wickets to help KKR get off to a winning start in IPL 2024.

SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens. The Orange Army started well with the ball but Russell's whirlwind half-century turned the game in KKR's favor. KKR finished with 208/7.

In reply, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals, but Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed added 58 runs in just 2.4 overs to bring their team back into the contest. Eventually, Harshit Rana's heroics helped KKR win by four runs.

Now that KKR vs SRH match of IPL 2024 has concluded, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken, stats and award winners from this game.

List of all award winners in KKR vs SRH match, IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell deservingly won the Player of the Match for his blitzkreig with the bat. The hard-hitter from West Indies aggregated 64 runs off just 25 balls to help KKR reach 208/7 in 20 overs. His innings consisted of three fours and seven sixes.

Later in the game, Russell bagged the crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad to help the Knight Riders defend the 209-run target. Some other players impressed fans with their brilliant performances as well, and here's a look at the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Andre Russell (Strike rate of 256)

Most sixes in the Match: Heinrich Klaasen (8 sixes)

Most fours in the Match: Abhishek Sharma (4 fours)

Player of the Match: Andre Russell (64 off 25 and 2/25)

KKR vs SRH scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders lost four wickets for just 51 runs, but Phil Salt's half-century helped them bounce back. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh then added 81 runs for the seventh wicket to help the Knight Riders touch the 200-run mark. T Natarajan took three wickets for SRH, but KKR still reached 208/7.

In reply, SRH were down to 145/5 in the 17th over. Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed then launched a counter-attack on KKR and almost sealed the deal for SRH. KKR managed to dismiss both batters before the final ball.

SRH needed five off one ball when captain Pat Cummins came out to bat. The SRH skipper failed to connect as Harshit Rana helped KKR register an epic win.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-biting encounter last night, and here's a list of the top stats and records from this IPL 2024 match:

Heinrich Klaasen became the first batter in IPL history to hit 8 sixes in an innings without hitting a single 4. Andre Russell became the fastest batter to hit 200 sixes in the IPL. He achieved the feat in 1322 balls. Andre Russell scored 50 runs and took two wickets in an IPL match for the fourth time in his career. Only Shane Watson (7 times) has achieved the feat more times.