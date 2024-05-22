KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2024 earlier tonight (May 21) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, the Knight Riders have become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 Final.

Mitchell Starc was the architect of KKR's eight-wicket win against SRH. The left-arm pacer bagged three wickets in the powerplay itself and destroyed SRH's top order. The Hyderabad-based franchise recovered from that triple strike, thanks to Rahul Tripathi's half-century, but they could only reach 159 in the end.

KKR made short work of the 160-run target, reaching 164/2 in 13.4 overs only. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the Qualifier 1 match.

List of all award winners in KKR vs SRH match, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Mitchell Starc deservingly won the Man of the Match award against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer dismissed Travis Head for a duck before sending Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed back to the dressing room off consecutive deliveries. He ended with figures of 3/34 in four overs.

Starc also won the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match award. Shreyas Iyer, T Natarajan and Rahul Tripathi also won awards at the post-match presentation. Here is the complete list of all award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (Strike rate of 241.67)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Mitchell Starc (99 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Rahul Tripathi (7 fours)

Green Dot Balls of the Match: T Natarajan (11 dot balls)

Man of the Match: Mitchell Starc (3/34)

KKR vs SRH, Qualifier 1 scorecard

Expand Tweet

Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first innings. He smacked a 35-ball 55 before getting run out. Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen were the other SRH batters to touch the 30-run mark. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34 in four overs of IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.

Chasing 160, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine provided a fine start to the Kolkata Knight Riders with cameos of 23 and 21, respectively. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer then hit unbeaten half-tons to seal the deal in the 14th over. T Natarajan was the best bowler for SRH with figures of 1/22 in three overs.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Expand Tweet

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off the fastest run-chase in an IPL playoffs match by reaching 164/2 in 13.4 overs itself. Here are some other interesting stats emerging from the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2024:

Travis Head became the first overseas SRH opener to get out for a duck in an IPL playoffs match. Pat Cummins set a new record for the highest individual score batting at number nine or below in an IPL playoffs match. He scored 30 and broke Ramesh Powar's record of 28, scored for Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in 2008. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer set an interesting record. They had a 97-run partnership, which is the highest for any wicket in IPL when two players having the same last name batted together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback