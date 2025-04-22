KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats after 111 IPL matches

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are players who ooze class and elegance when in full flow with the bat. Both are easy on the eye, with a penchant for driving fast bowlers on the rise. They are good players of spin as well.

Both Rahul and Gill are known for their sense of timing, and form a rare bunch of modern-day batters who score their runs without hard-hitting. As has been said by experts before, both these batters seem to be artists operating with a paintbrush rather than a sledgehammer when they are at the crease.

Gill, the junior of the two, has played 111 matches in the IPL, accumulating a whopping 3,521 runs. His average is a healthy 38, while his strike rate is not bad at 137. Gill has also hit four centuries and 23 half-centuries in his IPL career so far.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) captain is ranked seventh in the IPL 2025 batting charts, having piled up 305 runs in eight innings so far. He averages 43.57 this season and boasts an extremely impressive strike rate of 153.27. Also known for rotating the strike well, the Punjab batter has hit 33 boundaries and nine sixes this season.

Gill, who was earlier a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has played for just two teams in the IPL in his career and is leading GT this season. The Ahmedabad-based franchise are among the favourites to lift the IPL trophy this season, and currently sit atop the league standings with 12 points in the eight matches.

KL Rahul's stats after 111 IPL matches

Rahul, who was more of an anchor until the last season, has found himself as the centrepiece of the Delhi Capitals (DC) batting order this season. With his team travelling to take on his former side, Lucknow Super Giants, on Tuesday, April 22, he will have a huge role to play.

DC shelled out INR 14 crore for him in the mega auction in November 2024, making him their most expensive buy. He has been consistent for them throughout this campaign and played a vital role in their current second position in the table.

The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 266 runs at an average of 53 in six innings so far this season, putting him 11th on the top run-scorers list. His strike rate of 158 has been a revelation, and he has hit 22 boundaries and 13 sixes so far.

Rahul has crossed the 500-run mark in the IPL in six different seasons, and looks set to do so this time around as well. The Bangalore-born player also holds the record for the joint-second fastest IPL fifty after achieving the feat in just 14 deliveries for Punjab Kings against his current side, DC, in 2018.

After 111 matches in the T20 league, Rahul had piled up 3,917 runs at an average of 47.19 and a strike rate of 135.77. Overall, he has played 138 matches in the IPL and amassed 4,949 runs at an average of 45.82 and a strike rate of 135.70. He has hit a total of four centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Rahul has also hit 422 boundaries so far in his IPL career to go with 200 sixes. Comparing him and Gill after 111 matches, Rahul seems to edge ahead in terms of runs scored.

