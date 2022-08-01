"Knowing as a young cricketer you could get a wicket like that was an achievement" - Sunil Narine on dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in his maiden IPL campaign 

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine recalled his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, where he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Among his 26 scalps in the 2012 season, one was Sachin Tendulkar. It was a moment that the 34-year-old still cherishes.

Facing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the penultimate game of the league stage, Narine wreaked havoc with a spell of 4-15. The mystery spinner's first scalp came in the form of the legendary batter, who was bowled for 27. The five-time champions were eventually bowled out for 108 while chasing 141 at home.

Dhruv @IAmDhruvChouhan Sunil Narine vs Sachin Tendulkar Sunil Narine vs Sachin Tendulkar https://t.co/oKAcwr20VD

Terming the prized wicket of Tendulkar as an achievement, he said in the latest edition of the Cricket Monthly:

"It was a dream come true. There are times in cricket you can do nothing wrong, and that tournament was one of those times. The second [fifth] game I played I got five wickets, getting Adam Gilchrist out first. Then playing against Mumbai and getting that wicket of Sachin [Tendulkar] - he is India's greatest batsman, and knowing as a young cricketer you could get a wicket like that was an achievement."

The Trinidad-born player got the better of Tendulkar once again in the subsequent edition of the tournament. The Master Blaster was famously dismissed for just two on his birthday as he failed to read Narine's variations.

"Indian conditions suited me as a spinner" - Sunil Narine

The veteran spinner thrived in subcontinent conditions, with his IPL record speaking for itself. Narine has also claimed five ODI wickets in India across six matches at an economy of 4.66.

VT20 Cricket @ValuingT20 Using all-time IPL stats, Narine has one of the top economy rates ever (a more important trait than wicket taking). For him to be left out of the first #KKR game is brave, to continue to do it might be very costly to their chances in this year's competition. #KKR vsMI Using all-time IPL stats, Narine has one of the top economy rates ever (a more important trait than wicket taking). For him to be left out of the first #KKR game is brave, to continue to do it might be very costly to their chances in this year's competition. #KKRvsMI https://t.co/HoYXuQIM0O

Claiming that additional pressure presented itself while bowling in the subcontinent due to the reputation, he said:

"Indian conditions suited me as a spinner, but I also had that pressure, the price tag plus the fact it's the biggest T20 tournament you can play in, besides the World Cup. Knowing how many players are there, how many people talk about it."

Despite the pressure, he has performed exceedingly well on the subcontinent at the national level as well as franchise cricket. Was the mystery spinner overly reliant on spin-friendly conditions? Let us know what you think.

