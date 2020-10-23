KXIP vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 43 of IPL 2020 on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the second match of a double-header on Saturday.

Both these teams are in the race for the playoffs with four wins from ten games. SRH are placed above KXIP owing to their superior net run rate.

Kings XI Punjab will be high on confidence as they come into this game on the back of three consecutive wins, against the current top three sides in the points table.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, are coming off a comprehensive victory over the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to some brilliant batting from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar.

Both sides will be pleased to see their respective middle-orders firing. Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, and Deepak Hooda all played a major part in KXIP's win over DC after the side lost both their star openers in the powerplay.

While Pooran's brilliance must be lauded, the team will be happier to see Glenn Maxwell performing with both the bat and the ball. The team's death bowling was brilliant as well, with Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh nailing their yorkers, perhaps a by-product of the Super Over win over MI.

SRH bowled pretty well against RR, with T Natarajan being the only bowler who gave away runs. Despite chasing a modest total, SRH was in trouble after losing their openers to Jofra Archer early in the powerplay.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar, however, stitched an unbeaten 140-run partnership to take their side home comfortably. This performance will give the team the confidence to play Jason Holder instead of Kane Williamson, giving them more options with the ball.

This is a crucial game for both teams, with the winner moving one step ahead in the race for the playoffs. When both these teams met earlier this season, SRH beat KXIP comfortably. This time, however, the game is likely to be a much closer contest.

KXIP vs SRH match details

Date: 24th October 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

KXIP vs SRH weather report

It's likely to be sunny in Dubai during the match with no chance of rain. It will be a bit cooler than usual, with an average temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

KXIP vs SRH pitch report

The wicket in Dubai is a very balanced one, and it should make for a very even contest between bat and ball. It's a great surface for strokeplay but also has something in it for the bowlers. Dew will be a factor in the second innings.

KXIP vs SRH predicted XIs

Kings XI Punjab

Nicholas Pooran batted brilliantly against DC. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

After winning three games on the trot, KXIP is unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. They seem to have found the right balance, now that their death bowling has started to come good as well. Glenn Maxwell's ability to provide four overs of spin highlights the flexibility in the side.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (C and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Manish Pandey was on fire against RR. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

After beating the Royals at the same venue, SRH are not likely to make any changes to their playing XI. Jason Holder's addition provides much-needed strength and experience to their bowling unit, while Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar's partnership showcased the potential in their middle-order.

Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, and T Natarajan

KXIP vs SRH match prediction

Since this is a must-win game for both teams, it will be one of the most unpredictable games this season. While KXIP are coming off three wins, SRH too would've gained a lot of confidence after their win against RR. Expect this game to go down to the wire.

KXIP vs SRH TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP