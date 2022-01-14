3 former RCB players who will play for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket 2022

Legends League Cricket 2022 will kick off this Thursday in Oman with three star-studded teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants - vying for the prize.

As the names suggest, retired Indian cricketers will play for the India Maharajas team, while the Asia Lions squad comprises Asian legends who have played for countries other than India. Legends born outside Asia will play for the World Giants team.

All three squads have been announced. There will be three former Royal Challengers Bangalore stars who will play for the India Maharajas team in the Legends League Cricket 2022. Here's a look at the three names.

#1 Yuvraj Singh - Played for RCB in 2014

Yuvraj Singh played for six franchises in his IPL career

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh represented six franchises, namely Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors and Sunrisers Hyderabad in his IPL career. He won championships with the Sunrisers in 2016 and Mumbai in 2019.

Singh earned a massive contract worth ₹14 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2014 mega auction. The all-rounder was in good touch that season, scoring 376 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 135.25. He recorded three fifties for RCB, with his highest score being 83.

With the ball, Yuvraj took five wickets for RCB, including one four-wicket haul. The retired Indian player will now be in action for the India Maharajas in the upcoming Legends League Cricket.

#2 RP Singh - Played 11 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Former Indian fast bowler RP Singh turned up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 IPL season. The left-arm quick played 11 matches for the franchise, scalping 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.41.

Singh played his last IPL season in 2016 for the Rising Pune Supergiant. Six years after his last IPL match, the left-arm fast bowler will now return to the field to play for the India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket.

The left-arm fast bowler, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup with India, will reunite with his former Indian teammates Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan.

#3 Stuart Binny - Played 22 matches for RCB in IPL

Former Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny played his last IPL match in 2019. His last game was for the Rajasthan Royals, but before that, he had brief stints with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The pace-bowling all-rounder represented RCB in 22 matches, scoring 141 runs and picking up five wickets. Fans should note that Binny was not present in the India Maharajas squad announced initially, but he was added to the team later on.

Also Read Article Continues below

Binny will be keen to help the India Maharajas win the first season of the Legends League Cricket.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Which former RCB all-rounder will be more impressive in LLC 2022? Yuvraj Singh Stuart Binny 5 votes so far