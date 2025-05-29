List of players unavailable for IPL 2025 playoffs ft. Jos Buttler

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is down to the final stages of the tournament. With all the league matches completed, it is now time for the all-important playoffs as four teams battle it out for the trophy.

Ad

The four teams who have made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs are Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

PBKS and RCB, who finished first and second, respectively, will play the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, while GT and MI, who finished third and fourth, respectively, will clash in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

However, as the IPL 2025 season was temporarily suspended for a week and pushed from its original date of completion, that was May 25, to June 3, when the finals will now be played, some key players will not be available for the playoffs due to clash with their national duties.

Ad

Trending

That said, here is the complete list of players who are unavaible for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Punjab Kings - Marco Jansen

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

While PBKS will miss only one player for the IPL 2025 playoffs, it could come as a massive blow with the team eyeing their maiden trophy.

Ad

They will be without the services of all-rounder Marco Jansen, who had to leave as he is a part of South Africa's World Test Championship (WTC) final squad. Jansen has played a key role in their campaign so far, being their second-highest wicket-taker, part of a formidable bowling pair alongside Arshdeep Singh.

Jansen bagged 16 wickets from 14 matches this season at an average of 27.12 and an economy rate of 9.20. The franchise has not named any replacement for Jansen.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Lungi Ngidi, Jacob Bethell

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

RCB will be without Lungi Ngidi and Jacob Bethell for the playoffs. Lungi Ngidi is a part of South Africa's WTC final squad while Jacob Bethell is in the England squad for the series against West Indies.

Ad

Both Ngidi and Bethell played only two games each this season. Ngidi picked up three wickets against CSK while Bethell scored a half-century in the same game. RCB have roped in Blessing Muzarabani and Tim Seifert are replacecements for the two players.

With enough options and backups, these two players missing the IPL 2025 playoffs does not appear to be a massive blow or matter of worry for RCB.

Gujarat Titans - Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Jos Buttler is probably among the biggest unavailabilities in the IPL 2025 playoffs. He has been a key performer for GT and one of their main pillars in the batting throughout the season.

Ad

Buttler is their third highest run-getter this season with 538 runs from 13 innings at an average of 59.77 and a strike-rate of 163.03, with five half-centuries.

GT will also miss seasoned campaigner and experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada. While Rabada only played four games this season, he could have been a vital cog for them in the playoffs.

They have roped in Kusal Mendis to replace Buttler but the absence of the English wicket-keeper batter comes as a huge blow for Gujarat.

Ad

Mumbai Indians - Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indiand lose three of their overseas players for the playoffs. The six-time IPL champions will be without Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch. Out of the three, Rickelton missing out is a solid blow as he appeared in good touch this season.

Ad

Opening the batting, the left-hander made 388 runs from 14 matches at an average of 29.84 and a strike-rate of 150.97 with three half-centuries.

Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson have been added to the squad for the playoffs as replacements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More